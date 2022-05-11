'Dublin bias' among complaints about Met Éireann's coverage of Storm Eunice and Franklin

An ESB Network crew working to restore power in Cork following the high winds during Storm Eunice. There were multiple other complaints as well about Storm Franklin, which followed shortly after Storm Eunice, and in parts of Ireland ended up proving more severe. File photo: Larry Cummins

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 09:33
Ken Foxe

How storms can recognise county boundaries, accusations of panic in forecasts, and claims of Dublin bias were among complaints made to Met Éireann about coverage of Storm Eunice earlier this year.

The storm left 80,000 homes without power, brought gusts of over 100 miles an hour off the south coast, and more than two dozen complaints to the meteorology service. Residents of Limerick were also perplexed at how their county seemed to get ignored in the midst of warnings for Cork, Kerry, and Clare.

They said: “We feel the brunt of the storm every time. Storm Barra did considerable damage and we were not issued with a red warning.

“Can you please reconsider your warnings? There is not much difference between Clare and Limerick, especially given where we live.” 

One viewer expressed mystification as to how Galway was expected to avoid the worst of the weather in February even as severe warnings were in place for neighbouring counties.

They wrote: “There must be very understandable and scientific reasons that Storm Eunice knows the borders of Clare, Mayo, and Roscommon … 

I’m glad she is recognising these and staying totally away from Galway.

Others complained about delays in updating weather forecasts with one saying a 12-hour delay was a “serious dereliction of service”. One person was not impressed with all the warnings saying Met Éireann seemed to be overstating the risk of various storms.

They said: “I’m concerned that [you are] being overly cautious with weather colour warnings and maybe panicking by increasing these as storms approach and media coverage increases.

“Dublin parks are closed this morning and not a leaf is blowing on a tree here. No branches fell and it was a non-event. How was this orange [warning] for Dublin?” 

Viewers and listeners also griped about the timing of forecasts with one saying weather conditions had been far worse on a day when they were supposed to be easing.

One wrote: “We should have had a red warning for this morning not 'strong winds and rain' .... what’s going on there ... this is a disturbing weather event here in Ballyvourney, Co Cork … nota bene ... not near any coast.” 

There were multiple other complaints as well about Storm Franklin, which followed shortly after Storm Eunice, and in parts of Ireland ended up proving more severe.

One complained of what they described as “Dublin-centric forecasting” saying it was of no help to those living outside the capital. Asked about the records, Met Éireann did not respond with a comment.

Storm Eunice Storm Franklin Met Éireann
