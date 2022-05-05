'Day of hope' for nature with €55m package announced for parks and wildlife

A €55m package to revamp the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has been hailed as "turning the tide" on the biodiversity crisis in Ireland.

The NPWS has long been derided as unfit for purpose, with limited powers and low staff morale because of a perceived lack of teeth in dealing with biodiversity issues.

That is expected to change, following a review led by Trinity professor Jane Stout and former Environmental Protection Agency director Micheál Ó Cinnéide that was scathing in its findings.

The review said, among other findings, that the six national parks such as Killarney were relying on management by staff also occupied with other wide-ranging duties, and that "a fundamental overhaul of structures and governance, a clear strategic plan and leadership" was needed.

The sprawling remit has been so large that the NPWS currently manages 78 nature reserves, and a variety of other State lands accessible to the public, as well as the six national parks. It also manages tourism and visitor amenities, and takes care of EU programmes.

Its staff were hailed by Prof Stout and Dr Ó Cinnéide for their commitment to biodiversity and the environment, despite the institutional failings.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan, along with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, finally announced a new funding boost of €55m, in addition to the €47m it received in the last budget to restore its pre-financial crash levels.

The €55m will see 60 roles such as rangers and scientists filled quickly, as well as establishing the NPWS as an executive agency. It will also see a full management restructuring.

Mr Noonan, who admitted he was surprised at just how much reform was needed when he was appointed to his position, said the new injection would put the NPWS on a "robust, fit-for-purpose" path.

It is a day of hope for nature in Ireland," he said, insisting "nature has never been higher on the political agenda".

Reaction among biodiversity groups has been positive, with Birdwatch Ireland saying it was an "important day".

Acting chief executive Chris Corrigan said: "It has been clear for many years that the critically important NPWS was not fit for purpose to deal with the colossal scale of wildlife loss in Ireland.

"Mr Noonan has put in place plans for a much stronger organisation capable of restoring nature and the means to ensure that we can address the biodiversity and climate emergencies together."