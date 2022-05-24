Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home

A woman has signed a plea of guilty to two charges arising out of her part in the break-in to a man’s home at Middle Glanmire Road in Cork where it is alleged that he was attacked with a hatchet.

Linda O’Flynn, 28, of no fixed address, was originally charged by Detective Garda Mark Durcan with counts of assault causing harm and production of a hatchet.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused was prepared to sign pleas of guilty to both counts against her.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18. She also signed a plea of guilty to the charge of production of a hatchet during the incident.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Joanne Carroll sent the case forward for sentence at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing in a month’s time.

In respect of a co-accused, a book of evidence is being prepared in his case and it was adjourned until June 13 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

Detective Garda Liam Finn charged David Long of Flat 3, 27 Leitrim Street, Cork, with three alleged offences, namely aggravated burglary, assault causing harm and possession of a hatchet at Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, on Tuesday, January 18.

Det Garda Finn said at an earlier bail application that it was alleged that a woman known to the injured party called to his apartment that night and was present for 30 minutes when a man arrived in the apartment carrying a hatchet.

“He had a scarf over his face. He assaulted the injured party a number of times with the hatchet. He was struck with the hatchet while his co-accused was shouting at the man, ‘Gag him,’ in relation to the injured party,” Det Garda Finn said.

It was alleged the injured party was struck with the axe in the face, body and hand.

“Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries — very bad facial injuries which will require surgery. He had lacerations to his head, body and right thigh,” the detective said.