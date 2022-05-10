'Vulnerable' Corkman stored drugs worth €83k in his shed

Judge said accused was a vulnerable character with a cannabis addiction and he was under threat from criminals
Accused 'participated at a very low level but his involvement went beyond using to allowing his shed to be used as a store', court heard. Picture: Getty

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A vulnerable man agreed to store a large quantity of drugs totalling €83,000 at his home in Passage West and now he has been jailed for two years.

Peter Holbrook, 58, was sentenced to three years with the last year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to a variety of drug-dealing charges.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy said officers from the divisional drugs unit went to the home of the accused at Maulbawn in Passage West, Co Cork, on November 9, 2018.

“In the rear of this property were two garden shed where €83,000 worth of controlled drugs were found,” Det Garda Kennedy said.

These included €43,000 worth of cannabis resin, €11,000 of cannabis herb, MDMA (ecstasy) tablets with a street value of €9,000, cocaine worth €1,600 and a variety of other tablets worth over €18,000.

Judge Dara Hayes said: “The accused is a vulnerable character with a cannabis addiction and he was under threat.

This is a case where a vulnerable man was preyed upon by criminals and forced into this role.

“He participated at a very low level but his involvement went beyond using to allowing his shed to be used as a store.

“Aggravating factors include the serious nature of the offence and the harm caused to society by drugs such as these.

“The accused was operating under some level of threat. His culpability was low.

“In mitigation, he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He made admissions at the scene and repeated the admissions at interview.”

