Two arrested following €157k cocaine seizure in Ballincollig

The seizures were carried out as part of Operation Tara

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 11:00
Greg Murphy

Two men have been arrested after gardaí in Cork seized €157,500 worth of cocaine in Ballincollig on Monday evening.

Gardaí stopped a car at around 6.45pm on the Inniscarra Road and during the search seized €35,000 worth of cocaine in the vehicle.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being detained at Gurranabraher garda station.

Following the seizure, gardaí conducted a separate search of a house in Highfield Park in the Ballincollig area where they found an additional €122,500.

A second man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to the Bridewell garda station.

All drugs seized will be sent for a full forensic examination and analysis.

The seizures were carried out as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drug strategy aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

