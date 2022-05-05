Teenager who set fire to West Cork house causing €125k worth of damage put on probation

A glass bottle of petrol with a sock stuffed into it was lit and thrown at a house in Bandon and now the teenager responsible for causing €125,000 worth of damage to the house has been put on a two-year probation bond.

The defendant responsible for the arson was only 16 years' old at the time of the crime.

He cannot be identified because he is still a juvenile as he has not yet turned 18.

The has came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing after the youth pleaded guilty to arson.

Garda Theresa Lyons indicated that while the house was vacant at the time, the owners were deeply upset at the arson as the house contained many sentimental items associated with loved ones who have died.

Destroyed items in the house represented a tangible connection with those lamented family members, one of the owners said in a victim impact statement.

Another member of the family said that while they did not want to see the youth going to jail, they did hope that compensation could be gathered. The vacant house was not insured.

However, it emerged during the sentencing hearing that the accused and his family could not afford to compensate the owners of the burnt house.

The court heard there had been an unusual level of State support for the accused and that the teenager had availed of the help that was given to him in terms of turning his life around.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “You caused damage by fire, intending or being reckless as to whether damage was caused. Garda Lyons stated that the vacant house was engulfed in flames by the time the emergency services arrived.

“CCTV in the area was harvested. You were seen in vicinity of the house immediately before the fire started and immediately afterwards.

“Questioned about the arson, you admitted throwing a bottle containing petrol and a sock.

“This house contained matters of significant sentimental value to the owners.

"It is a source of considerable distress to have what remained of loved ones in terms of physical possessions destroyed. She hopes you understand the hurt and pain you caused.

“Unfortunately, the house was not insured and you or your family are not in a position to make recompense.

“You complied with bail terms set in this case since October 2020. The house was empty of people for a long time.

“You were with an older friend [at the time of the arson]. You need to stay from people who are no good to you.” In all the circumstances, the judge said a two-year probation supervision bond was appropriate.

The judge directed the teenager should continue in education and follow directions of the probation service and warned him that the consequences of any breach would be very serious.