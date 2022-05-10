Suspected dealer approached by gardaí in Cork swallowed drugs

A Lithuanian man approached by gardaí in Cork City on two separate occasions popped suspected drugs into his mouth and swallowed the items.

Aleksandras Kuznecovas, of Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, denied both charges of impeding or obstructing a Garda search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was put on trial at Cork District Court where Inspector James Hallahan called evidence from the relevant gardaí.

Garda Kevin Motherway testified that on October, 27, 2020, he was on duty at Mardyke Walk, Cork, when he observed a suspected drugs transaction taking place.

Garda Motherway approached Aleksandras Kuznecovas in order to carry out a drugs search. However, the 35-year-old defendant responded by placing an item in his mouth. Garda Motherway asked him to remove the suspected drug from his mouth and the accused refused to do so and was seen to swallow the item.

Similarly, Garda Lorna Healy encountered the same man on the grounds of St Finbarr’s Cathedral in Cork a week later on November 3, 2020.

Again, it appeared the defendant was engaged in a drugs transaction and when Garda Healy approached him he placed an item in his mouth. Directed to remove the suspected drug from his mouth, he reacted by swallowing the item.

Garda Healy searched the accused and seized €200 in cash on his person.

Defence barrister Andrea Gilligan said the accused was pleading not guilty to both obstruction charges.

However, the defendant, who had a Lithuanian interpreter, did not give any evidence in his own defence.

“He is not going into evidence. He did not have drugs on him. He was meeting friends,” Ms Gilligan said.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted him on both counts. She directed preparation of a probation report in advance of sentencing in two months.

Ms Gilligan said after the defendant was convicted: “He came to Ireland to work. He has two children. He fell into very heavy heroin use — using 1g a day.”