Sexual assault occurred multiple times weekly in Waterford retail premises, court hears

A man has told a jury that he was assaulted on multiple occasions a week over a period of six months at a retail premises in Waterford City in the 1980s.

The man, then aged 15, alleged the assaults were a way of making him pay off gambling debts owed to the accused, who he worked alongside in the shop at the time.

Waterford Circuit Court heard he had developed an overwhelming gambling addiction as a teenager after being encouraged to place bets by the older man, who he further alleged had introduced another man to take part in the assaults.

The accused, now aged in his 80s, pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges of indecent assault on dates unknown between September 1, 1982, and June 30, 1983.

Defence for the man put it to the complainant that he had made the complaint to gardaí because an alleged "blackmail" attempt had not been successful.

Colman Cody said this was due to a 2002 prosecution of the accused for sexual offences against a separate man, who also worked at the retail premises in the 1980s, with the defendant paying "a cheque of €19,000 to his accuser" as a result of that case.

"I am suggesting that you were motivated to make these allegations so that you could obtain money from him," Mr Cody said to the alleged victim, adding that he wanted to "effectively try and shake money" out of his former coworker.

He claimed the complainant in the new case before the court had approached the accused in recent years, asking for €8,500.

The alleged victim denied this. He said he had "never met the man" since they worked together, bar seeing him briefly at the Tramore Races in the 1990s.

He earlier told the court that he disclosed to a girlfriend in the late 1980s that he had been abused by a man at a previous workplace.

"I believe it was in my mother's house one night," he said.

There were insecurities I had... we discussed it, I told her some things that happened."

Gambling had "destroyed" his life, he said, and as a result, his wife handles all financial arrangements.

However, he said he has not been under as much pressure financially as he had been previously, disputing the claim that he was motivated by money.

The complainant told the court that after getting hired to work at the shop, the older man encouraged him to take up gambling, leading him to "get hooked on this disease", soon finding himself in debt to the man.

He said that he recalled the accused one day telling him: "I think there's other ways of paying that money", later saying that he wanted to watch him masturbate.

The alleged victim told the jury of seven men and five women that he was "scared" but agreed, moving into one room of the shop where he removed his trousers and underwear.

He alleged the assaults began to take place "twice a week and sometimes three times a week" and included the older man performing oral sex on the youth, and later he tried to introduce a second man who had "leered" at the teenager.

[He] had the most horrible eyes that God could give a man," he said.

"I was from a tough area and was thinking if word gets out about this, there would be murder."

He refused to let the man watch him and later left the shop to work elsewhere in Waterford.

The shop was owned by a brother of the accused, who told the court via video link that he would have been "amazed" if his brother was able to stay behind after hours and carry out the assaults.

Under cross-examination by State barrister Conor O'Doherty, he agreed that he could not have any knowledge of what was taking place as he was not involved in the day-to-day running of the shop and spent much of his time travelling for work.

The complainant said he decided to speak to gardaí as part of the healing process in counselling he was undergoing with the HSE, lodging a complaint in November 2018.

The trial continues.