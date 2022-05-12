Revenue seizes thousands of cigarettes, tobacco and cash in Dublin

Revenue offices in Dublin seized thousands of illegal cigarettes as well as tobacco and cash in the search of a commercial unit on Wednesday.
More than 44,500 cigarettes of various brands, with a value exceeding €35,300, were seized as part of the intelligence-led operation, as well as 2.75kg of tobacco and €76,200 in the Dublin 24 area.
The goods represent a potential loss of around €27,800 to the Exchequer.
Officers were assisted in the search of the premises by detector dog Bill.
Officers were granted a three-month detention order in respect of the cash seized.
A man, aged in his 60s, was questioned in relation to the seizure and authorities say investigations are ongoing.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential number 1800 295 295.