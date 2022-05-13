Revenue seizes €6.8m worth of illegal cigarettes at Dublin Port

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 16:30
Greg Murphy

Revenue officers have seized nine million cigarettes as a result of routine profiling at Dublin Port.

The consignment of illegal Lambert & Butler cigarettes was discovered using a mobile x-ray scanner with the assistance of detector dog, Waffle.

With an estimated retail value of €6.8m, the seizure represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €5.3m.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

