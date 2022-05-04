Revenue officials uncover €297k worth of drugs in packages destined for addresses across Ireland

The parcels were destined for addresses in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Donegal, and Mayo
Revenue officials uncover €297k worth of drugs in packages destined for addresses across Ireland

Some of the drugs seized during the operation. Picture: Revenue

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 18:14
Steven Heaney

Revenue officials have seized €297,000 worth of drugs concealed in packages destined for addresses in Cork, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and a number of other locations around the country.

As part of routine profiling operations, Revenue officers searched consignments at two locations in Dublin yesterday.

Inside, officers uncovered 10kg worth of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets, 10,600 Zopiclone tablets as well as smaller quantities of ephedrine, ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil and synthetic cannabinoids.

The concealed drugs, which have an estimated value of €297,000, were sniffed out with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs Sam and Bailey.

In total, 40 different parcels labelled as items such as ‘Easter toys’, ‘make-up’, ‘healthcare products’, ‘antique glassware’, ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘dog accessories’ and ‘clothes’ were seized.

Revenue detector dogs Sam(l) and Bailey (r), who assisted in the seizures. 
Revenue detector dogs Sam(l) and Bailey (r), who assisted in the seizures. 

The parcels originated in the US, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary the Netherlands and the UK and were destined for addresses in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Donegal, and Mayo. 

A Revenue spokesperson said the seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," the spokesperson added.

"Investigations are ongoing."

More in this section

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty
MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
Drugsdrug seizureRevenueCrime
<p>Kevanne McNamara is the daughter of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara (pictured here in 2005). File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins</p>

Daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara faces driving ban for dangerous driving

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices