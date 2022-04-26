Police seize items after funeral of INLA member

Police seize items after funeral of INLA member

Coffin of IRSP and INLA member Eddie McGarrigle (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 16:44
Dominic McGrath, PA

Police in Northern Ireland seized clothing and other items after the funeral of an Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) member in Co Tyrone.

The funeral of INLA member Eddie McGarrigle took place at St Mary’s Church in Strabane on Tuesday.

Mr McGarrigle was also a member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party.

Family members of IRSP and INLA member Eddie McGarrigle come together during his burial at St Mary’s Church Cemetery (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that officers gathered evidence, and after the funeral seized clothing and other items.

Separately, police also made two arrests in Strabane on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected crimes linked to the INLA.

Two men, aged 59 and 64, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and are currently in custody.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested in Derry on Monday night on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He remains in custody.

More in this section

MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
McGarriglePlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The jury of six men and six women took a total of two hours and 32 minutes of deliberation at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to reach their unanimous not guilty verdict. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices