It is understood that the deceased woman was a mother of two. 
Mum stabbed up to 12 times in frenzied attack in her home

Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Sandyhill Gardens Ballymun Dublin this morning after the body of Lisa Thompson was fatally injured yesterday afternoon.Her death is being treated as murder and the investigation is being carried out by Ballymun Gardai

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 12:41
Liz Dunphy

Gardaí have said a woman who was found dead at a home in Ballymun, north Dublin, had suffered significant injuries. 

Mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, 52, suffered up to 12 stab wounds, it's understood. 

Her body was discovered at her home on Tuesday afternoon in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun.

In a statement today, Superintendent Darren McCarthy, Ballymun Garda Station, confirmed Ms Thompson had been subjected to a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.

It is hoped a postmortem examination, taking place today, will help shed further light on the murder. 

"A technical and forensic examination of the house is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau," he said.

"I have established an incident room here at Ballymun Garda Station and I have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee this murder investigation."

Supt McCarthy added: "Lisa was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death.

"An Garda Síochána continues to investigate all the circumstances of this murder and we continue to examine all lines of enquiry and have an open mind as to the motive for this attack at this time.

"I would like to thank the community for the cooperation and assistance received so far and information received from across the community, continues to assist us in our investigation."

Supt McCarthy appealed to anyone with information on Lisa’s movements from last Saturday up to yesterday to contact gardaí.

"I am also appealing for any person with any video footage from the Sandyhill area of Ballymun, and the surrounding roads of Marewood Crescent, Balbutcher Lane for that period, to contact investigating Gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

