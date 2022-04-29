Middle-aged Corkman threatened to cut his neighbour's throat

A middle-aged man who forced his way into a neighbour’s house in Dripsey, Co Cork, and threatened to cut his throat and kill him has been jailed for three years.

Brian O’Regan, 47, first had a previously suspended two-year sentence activated. He was then given a three-year sentence on the Dripsey attack, consecutive to the two years, but with the last two years suspended.

That leaves him commencing a total jail term of three years, which was backdated to allow for six months already served.

Detective Garda Pat Prendergast gave evidence in the case where Brian O’Regan, living at Model Village, Dripsey, forced his way into a neighbour’s house and assaulted him.

O’Regan wrote a letter of apology to the judge and said by video link from prison that he wanted to apologise again to the neighbour and to gardaí who arrived at the scene that night. “I cannot even comprehend what I did on the night,” he said.

Judge Dara Hayes said in court on Friday: “He entered his neighbour’s house and threatened to kill or cause serious injury and he did assault him causing harm.

"The injured party had no previous contact with him before that night.

“He was profoundly drunk at the time but this does not in any way excuse his behaviour. He has anger issues. He has written a long letter of apology and recognises he is an alcoholic and has anger management issues.

This was a deeply unpleasant offence carried out in a fit of alcoholic rage.

"It should go without saying that (the injured party) is entitled to peace in his own home and that members of An Garda Síochána are entitled to go about their work without this kind of behaviour. The manner in which the situation was handled was a credit to Garda Pat Prendergast and his colleagues.”

The 47-year-old defendant has 89 previous convictions. Most seriously, he had one from November 2018 where he got three years with final two years suspended on an assault causing harm charge.

In the Dripsey casey, Det Garda Prendergast said that after 8pm on May 29, 2021, the accused went to the home of the injured party and turned up at the back door to the kitchen. The householder was present with his two children.

“Brian O’Regan said, ‘Come out you bastard.’ The householder recognised him as the partner of a neighbour. He opened the door and O’Regan said, ‘I will kill you, I’ll cut your throat.’

“Brian O’Regan then pushed his way in and punched him in the mouth.

He told him again he was going to cut his throat. He feared for his safety and the safety of his children.

"He managed to push Brian O’Regan out.”

Det Prendergast said O’Regan fixated on him at the scene and said he did not care if the detective had a gun.

He went to the other house so as not to aggravate the situation. However, the defendant then made a 999 call at the height of the incident and said he had a hammer and a hatchet and he was going to break the other man’s jaw.

When Det Garda Prendergast approached him again, the accused said he would get four lads down from Cork city to burn the other man out of his home.

“He had a knife in his hand and he said he would stab any guard who came near him. The armed support unit had to come to the scene,” the detective said.

O'Regan eventually surrendered himself to gardaí.

The victim said the incident left a deep mark. He said he hoped to move from this area and he hoped this man does not get to do this to anyone else in the future.

Dermot Sheehan, defence barrister, said the accused was profoundly drunk at the time. When sober, he is a pleasant person to deal with, Mr Sheehan said.

Det Garda Seán Stack said in the 2018 assault case, the accused stabbed his former partner a number of times in Cork city. For that he got a three-year sentence with two years of that term suspended.