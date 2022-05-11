Michael Lynn: 'I was greedy and too driven but I'm not a thief'

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has told his multimillion euro theft trial that he was greedy and too driven but he was not a thief.
In his third day giving evidence at his Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial, Mr Lynn, aged 53, described the banks as “confederates” in terms of their relationship with him.
“They were willing to lend to me,” he said:
Naming numerous banks and multiple staff members, Mr Lynn described a practice whereby a loan would be given for one property or development but used on another by being rolled over.
No bank could not have known what was occurring, he said.