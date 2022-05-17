Masked robber brandished knife when demanding money at Cork shops

The man in question had been released from prison for another sentence seven days earlier
Masked robber brandished knife when demanding money at Cork shops
Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 07:30
Liam Heylin

Shop assistants at two shops in Cork City centre were subjected to the terror of a masked man brandishing a knife and demanding money.

Judge Dara Hayes said that the experience of the two employees must have been frightening and terrifying.

The judge imposed a sentence of five years on Leigh O’Keeffe with the last 18 months suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Darren Twomey outlined the background to the offences which consisted of an attempted robbery and an actual robbery at shops in Cork City centre on September 17, 2021.

The first incident related to Wicked Vapes on Oliver Plunkett St.

At 6.20pm, a lone male with a baseball cap and mask produced a knife from his sleeve and demanded cash. The woman working there refused to hand over cash.

Minutes later he turned up at Twilight News on St Patrick’s Street, a shop assistant was put in fear in similar circumstances and forced to hand over €130 from the till by a raider wearing a baseball cap and a mask while brandishing a knife.

Gardaí were alerted and a description was circulated to officers working in the area at that time.

Garda Twomey identified the accused at the bus station on Parnell Place at 7pm that evening and arrested him.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and robbery.

He had seven previous convictions for burglary and 11 for theft and one for assault among his convictions. He had no previous convictions for robbery.

O’Keeffe was only released from prison from a previous sentence seven days earlier.

Brian Leahy said the accused had a history of psychiatric illness and this was compounded by addiction difficulties.

Judge Dara Hayes asked what drugs the accused was addicted to, and Mr Leahy said the defendant was addicted to alcohol, heroin, and prescription tablets.

Judge Hayes said it must have been a terrifying and frightening experience for two people going about their employment in the city centre.

He said that to see a man brandishing a knife while his face was covered can only have added to the terror experienced by the shop assistants.

Read More

Court hears how close woman came to losing €71k retirement fund to scam

More in this section

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty
MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
<p>Kevanne McNamara is the daughter of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara (pictured here in 2005). File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins</p>

Daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara faces driving ban for dangerous driving

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices