Man seriously injured following assault in Belfast 

Police have appealed for information about the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday
The PSNI has appealed for information following an assault in Belfast city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 06:37
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in which his head was stamped on in Belfast city centre.

Police have appealed for information about the incident in the Botanic Avenue area in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “Shortly after 2.55am, it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted by four males at the junction with Donegall Pass.

“It was reported that one of the males punched the man, who fell to the ground, while the other three males stamped on his head and body.

“The male was taken to hospital with severe head injuries including a suspected fractured skull.

“His condition is described as serious.

“The males then made off towards the Lower Crescent area following the incident.

“Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 293 of May 1.”

