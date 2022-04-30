Man pulled from car in attempted daylight carjacking

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an attempted carjacking incident at Dun Laoghaire pier on Friday.
A man in his 20s was assaulted and pulled from his car at the west pier carpark at approximately 5:30pm yesterday.
The man was able to retrieve the keys from the car and those involved fled from the scene on foot.
Gardaí, who were on patrol in the area quickly responded and a man in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the incident.
He was taken to Dun Laoghaire station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.
He has since been released without charge pending further enquires. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01 6665000 or he Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.