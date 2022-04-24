Man in court charged with assault and theft of Alan Bourke in Limerick 

A 38-year old unemployed Limerick man has appeared in court charged with the assault and robbery of Alan Bourke who later died.

At a special midday sitting of Ennis District Court on Sunday, Michael Casey of Cathedral Place, Limerick appeared after being charged with the assault causing harm of Alan Bourke at Parnell Street, Limerick on Friday, April 15.

Mr Casey is also charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at the same location on the same date.

The accused also faces a separate assault causing harm charge of another man, Declan Quinlivan at Davis Street, Limerick on April 15.

In court, Det Garda Dean Landers of Roxboro Road Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Casey at 7.58pm on Saturday night at Henry Street Garda Station.

Det Landers said that Mr Casey made ‘no reply’ after caution to the three charges.

Alan Bourke died after being assaulted and robbed on April 15.

Solicitor for Mr Casey, Darach McCarthy told Judge Mary Cashin that there would be no application for bail and there was consent to Mr Casey being remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Limerick District Court on Tuesday, April 26.

Mr McCarthy applied for legal aid for his client stating he is a suitable candidate as he is unemployed and now going into custody.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid.

Mr McCarthy also asked Judge Cashin to direct the Prison Service to medically assess and treat Mr Casey as appropriate.

Mr McCarthy stated that he was making the application “with some urgency”.

Judge Cashin directed that the Prison Service provide all medical treatment to Mr Casey as appropriate.

On the night of Friday, April 15, Alan Bourke (48) from St Mary's Park in Limerick, was found seriously injured on the forecourt outside Colbert train station on Parnell Street in Limerick and he later died in hospital.

The father of one was buried last Friday and he was remembered for his “great sporting life”, during which he played soccer and rugby for Ireland at junior level.

Mr Casey’s appearance in court on Sunday followed another Limerick man, Mark Ryan (35) of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick appearing at a separate special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening.

Mr Ryan faces a single charge of robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at Parnell Street, Limerick on April 15.

Mr Ryan - who is also unemployed - was also remanded in custody to appear at Limerick District Court on Tuesday.