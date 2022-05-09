Man civilly liable for Omagh bombing loses bid to halt extradition to Lithuania

Liam Campbell is accused of terrorism, possession of weapons and smuggling in the Baltic state
Man civilly liable for Omagh bombing loses bid to halt extradition to Lithuania

Liam Campbell has been battling extradition for over a decade. File photo: Niall Carson/PA

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 13:17
Ann O’Loughlin

Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing, can be extradited to Lithuania where he is accused of offences including terrorism, possession of weapons and smuggling, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Campbell (59), Upper Faughart, Dundalk, Co. Louth, had opposed Lithuania's request for his surrender. He has been battling extradition for over a decade.

In a European Arrest Warrant, the Lithuanian authorities allege that while acting in an organised terrorist group, the Real Irish Republican Army (RIRA), he made arrangements to acquire a substantial number of firearms and explosives from Lithuania and smuggle them into Ireland.

It is further alleged that during the end of 2006 to 2007, Campbell made arrangements with others to travel to Lithuania for the purposes of acquiring firearms and explosives, including, automatic rifles, sniper guns, projectors, detonators, timers and TNT.

He was arrested in Dundalk on December 2, 2016, on foot of the second European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Lithuanian authorities. It was the third attempt overall by Lithuania to seek his surrender.

Both the High Court and Court of Appeal had ordered that he be extradited to the Baltic state. However, he appealed those findings to the Supreme Court.

In its decision on Monday, the ​five-judge court comprised of Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Ms Justice Marie Baker and Mr Justice Gerard Hogan dismissed Campbell's appeal.

More to follow.

Place: Lithuania
