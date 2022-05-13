Man charged following garda and FBI investigation into cybercrime

The man will appear before Cork City District Court today
Man charged following garda and FBI investigation into cybercrime

The man will appear in court today following his arrest on Thursday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 12:39

A man has been charged in relation to an investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau in an operation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He will appear before Cork City District Court today.

A women, aged 42, who was also arrested has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí and the FBI had been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online.

They included: Ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details, and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

Gardaí said on Thursday that property and assets, including crypto assets, have been seized.

"Computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content," the force said in a statement.

More in this section

Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home
Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash
#CourtsCrimePlace: CorkOrganisation: FBIOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>The Centra store made headlines last week when its owner confirmed that he had removed from sale the popular foil-wrapped Animal Bar chocolate product, following a visible rise in heroin dealing and consumption in the area. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices