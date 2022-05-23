Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop

A man has been arrested following a knife-point robbery of the Cork city shop which took foil-wrapped bars off its shelves last week following a spike in heroin use in the area.

The man is also being questioned about the attempted robbery of a pharmacy which occurred nearby a short time later.

The alarm was first raised after the Centra shop at Denroches Cross in the Lough area was targeted shortly before 4pm.

A lone raider armed with a knife entered the shop and fled moments later with a quantity of cash. Staff were not physically injured.

Gardai were alerted and were responding when the alarm was raised a second time after a lone raider, again armed with a knife, attempted to rob a pharmacy on Tory Top Road, about half a kilometre away in Ballyphehane.

Detectives spotted a suspect in the area and arrested a 37-year-old man. They also recovered a quantity of cash.

The man is being questioned about the robbery of the shop and about the attempted robbery of the pharmacy.

The Centra store made headlines last week when its owner confirmed that he had removed from sale the popular foil-wrapped Animal Bar chocolate product, following a visible rise in heroin dealing and consumption in the area.

The owner, Denis Whelton, who has run and managed the busy Centra store for 20 years, also said he had told his staff to stop wrapping deli products in tinfoil after months of harassment from heroin users who have been using it to prepare the drug for consumption.

And he said he was aware of several other shops in the city which had done the same, to deter heroin users from visiting their premises.

Mr Whelton said despite liaising with gardaí, and increased garda patrols in the area, he has never seen such visible and widespread drug dealing and consumption in the area.