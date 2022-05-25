Man, 30s, arrested following €140k suspected cocaine seizure in Limerick

Investigations are ongoing.
Man, 30s, arrested following €140k suspected cocaine seizure in Limerick

Two kilograms of suspected cocaine was discovered during the vehicle search.

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 10:11
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 30s is currently being detained in Limerick following the seizure of €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine from a vehicle in Caherconlish last night.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs conducted a search operation at around 8pm, during which two kilograms of suspected cocaine was discovered. 

"The drugs will now be sent for analysis," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," it was added.

Read More

Daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara faces driving ban for dangerous driving

More in this section

Dublin Airport Man, 20s, arrested, another hospitalised following fight inside Dublin Airport terminal
Drunk man asked not to use bad language in front of children threatened to stab other man Drunk man asked not to use bad language in front of children threatened to stab other man
Thomas Kavanagh court case Criminal Assets Bureau still searching for Daniel Kinahan as they serve papers on associate
CrimeDrugsGardai
<p>The man cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims.</p>

Former teacher found guilty of indecently assaulting pupils at Limerick primary school

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices