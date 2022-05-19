Man, 20s, charged in connection with murder of Christopher Hall

The man will appear before Balbriggan District Court this morning.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 09:49
REBECCA LAFFAN AND CORMAC O’KEEFFE, Security Correspondent

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection to the investigation into the murder of Christopher Hall, and is to appear in court today.

Mr Hall was found with serious head injuries at his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, on Wednesday November 24, 2021.

Gardaí made their first arrest of the investigation on Monday, a man in his 20s who and was held at Balbriggan Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. 

He will appear before Balbriggan District Court this morning.

Gardaí said Mr Hall lived his own, was a quiet man who was “vulnerable”, as a result of a medical condition.

At the time, detectives suspected this vulnerability may have been exploited by his killer as there was no sign of forced entry into his home.

Christopher Hall was found with serious head injuries at his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, on Wednesday November 24, 2021.

There were no signs of a burglary, indicating there was some personal motive for the ferocious attack.

Mr Hall, a father of two adult daughters, was found downstairs in his home.

Superintendent Paul Franey of Balbriggan Garda Station said that shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, the station received a 999 call to attend a house at Dun Saithne Green, were a man's body had been found.

“On arrival, Dublin Fire Brigade personnel were already in attendance and uniform gardaí discovered the body of Christopher Hall, a 65-year-old male downstairs in the house, with obvious significant head and upper body injuries,” he said.

He said Mr Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Christopher lived alone at the house, he was a quiet man who kept to himself and was vulnerable due to a medical condition,” Supt Franey said.

