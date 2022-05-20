Man, 20s, arrested for suspected gangland offences in money laundering probe

A car, mobile phones, financial records and various items of clothing were seized following the search of a Dublin 15 residence.
Man, 20s, arrested for suspected gangland offences in money laundering probe

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 17:39
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has been arrested following the search of residence as part of an investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of smishing and business email compromise (BEC) frauds.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted a search at a residence in Dublin 15 today as part of Operation SKEIN. 

"During the course of the search, a car, mobile phones, financial records and various items of clothing were seized as part of the investigation," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene for suspected gangland offences, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006."

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in Dublin, and it was added that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

€400k of cannabis seized in Dublin in organised crime probe

More in this section

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty
MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
#Gangland CrimeCrimeGardaiDublin
<p>Kevanne McNamara is the daughter of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara (pictured here in 2005). File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins</p>

Daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara faces driving ban for dangerous driving

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices