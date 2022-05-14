Man, 20s, arrested following robbery at Dublin shop

A man entered a store and threatened a staff member at knifepoint before leaving with a sum of cash
The man is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 08:48
Maeve Lee

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged following a robbery at a convenience store in Tallaght on Friday.

The man was also charged with attempted robbery at another store in the area moments earlier.

Shortly before 8am on Friday morning, gardaí were alerted following reports of a robbery from a convenience store at a service station in the Jobstown area of Tallaght.

A man entered the store and threatened a staff member at knifepoint before leaving with a sum of cash.

It is understood that a man armed with a knife had entered another nearby convenience store moments earlier and threatened staff before leaving empty-handed.

There was no one physically harmed.

Gardaí later searched a house in the Tallaght area and arrested a man aged in his late 20s.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

