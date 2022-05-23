Limerick brothers admit deceiving woman in her 80s out of €5k for 'unnecessary' repair work

Two brothers from Co Limerick pleaded guilty on Monday to deceiving a woman in her 80s out of about €5,000 for “unnecessary and unsolicited” repair works at her home.
James O’Brien, 43, with an address at Park Luachra, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, admitted making a gain for himself or causing a loss for the victim, contrary to section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, at an address in Limerick City on November 9, 2018.
Martin O’Brien, 31, with an address at Colbert Terrace, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to the same charge, at the same location, on the same date.
During an arraignment hearing at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, the accused brothers pleaded guilty to “dishonestly and by deception, induced the victim to withdraw €4,900 from her personal bank account for payment for unnecessary and unsolicited repair works to a Velux window” at the victim’s home.
Prosecuting counsel, John O’Sullivan, BL, told the court the victim “is a lady in her early 80s” and the State was anxious “with regard to the victim’s age” that the matter be dealt with “as quickly as possible”.
Defence Counsel, Pat Barriscale BL, said the defendants were “anxious” to conclude matters and they had prepared a sum of money as “compensation” for the victim.
Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded both men on bail for a pre-sentencing hearing to hear the evidence at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, on July 27.