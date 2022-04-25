Keane Mulready-Woods murder trial provisionally set for early next year

The trial had been scheduled to commence today
Keane Mulready-Woods murder trial provisionally set for early next year

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020. File picture

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 16:06
Paul Neilan

Two men accused of murdering Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods have been given a provisional trial date early next year at the Special Criminal Court.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth, and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on January 12 or 13, 2020.

The trial had been scheduled to commence on Monday but on April 7 John Byrne SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the three-judge court it was inevitable that "further considerable disclosure would have to be made before the trial is in a position to proceed". 

Lawyers for both men did not object to the trial being adjourned. On Monday at the non-jury court, presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt told Mr Byrne that he was fixing January 23, 2023, as a provisional date for trial.

Keane Mulready-Woods (17), was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager's body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin. 

Two days later, remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin. Mr Mulready-Woods' torso was discovered on March 11, 2020, hidden in an overgrown ravine during a search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.

Read More

Men accused of Keane Mulready-Woods murder served notice of trial at non-jury court

More in this section

MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
#CourtsmurderPlace: DroghedaPlace: LouthPerson: Keane Mulready-Woods
<p>The jury of six men and six women took a total of two hours and 32 minutes of deliberation at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to reach their unanimous not guilty verdict. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices