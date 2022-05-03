Judge asks DPP to act quickly in case of man charged with arson causing mother's death

A judge has asked gardaí to ask the Director of Public Prosecutions to act quickly in the case of a man being held in connection with a fire which resulted in the death of his mother.

German national Guenter Lohse, 61, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal after he was charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

It follows the death of his mother in a fire at Coolvoy, Doochary, Donegal, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Mr Lohse was due to appear in court last week but could not appear by videolink as he was isolating due to Covid.

On that date, his solicitor Tom MacSharry asked for the case to be adjourned until Tuesday and requested a German interpreter.

However, Judge Seamus O'Reilly was told the case could not be progressed as there was no interpreter in court.

Medical attention

Judge O'Reilly asked if Mr Lohse had received medical attention and was told he has seen the prison doctor and psychiatrist at Castlerea Prison.

The judge recommended that the accused remain on suicide watch in the prison.

Mr Lohse broke down during the videolink which was brought to the attention of the court by Mr MacSharry.

Judge O'Reilly asked if the Director of Public Prosecutions had made a decision about the future of the case.

He was told by Garda Sergeant Jim Collins that they were trying to expedite matters as best as they could.

Judge O'Reilly replied that if ever there was a case for matters to be expedited then this was it.

He asked him to impress upon his colleagues the need for this.

He adjourned the case until May 23.