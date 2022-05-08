Gardaí seize over €1.5m of suspected drugs and €39k in cash in Kildare and Meath searches

Investigations are ongoing. 
Gardaí seize over €1.5m of suspected drugs and €39k in cash in Kildare and Meath searches

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 10:18
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized over €1.5 million of suspected drugs and €39,750 in cash following search operations conducted in Kildare and Meath.

At approximately 11.30am on Saturday, May 7, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M1 Motorway in Co Meath. 

"During the course of a search of this vehicle, approximately €39,750 in cash was located and seized," said a garda spokesperson. 

The occupant of this vehicle, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Around a half an hour later, a number of properties were searched in the Newbridge area of Co Kildare as part of this investigation. 

Approximately €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12 million of suspected cannabis were seized during the course of a search of one of these properties. 

"Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized," added the garda spokesperson.

"All of the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis."

Investigations are ongoing, it was added. 

More in this section

Dolores McNamara 40 Daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara faces driving ban for dangerous driving
Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty
MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
DrugsGardai
<p>When asked if he wished to participate in today's court proceedings, Thomas Kavanagh (pictured) replied: "I don't want to talk to you, go away." File picture: Jason Roberts/PA</p>

Criminal Assets Bureau still searching for Daniel Kinahan as they serve papers on associate

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices