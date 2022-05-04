Gardaí renew appeal for information on 1998 murder of Mayo man 

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of Eddie Fitzmaurice in Mayo on the 24th anniversary of his death.

Mr Fitzmaurice was 83 years old when he was found dead in his home in Bellaghy in Charlestown on Tuesday May 5, 1998.

It was established that sometime between 8.20pm on Friday May 1 and Saturday morning May 2, Mr Fitzmaurice was assaulted in his home following a burglary. He was tied up, gagged and left to die over a period of five days.

The garda investigation into the murder is being coordinated by members of An Garda Síochána from Claremorris Community Engagement and Mayo Crime Functional Areas.

Mr Fitzmaurice ran his own drapery shop for many years, described as "a very popular member of the community who went about his business in a quiet and gentle manner".

The murder investigation has remained ongoing for the past 24 years and it has been reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Mr Fitzmaurice ran his own drapery shop for many years, described as "a very popular member of the community who went about his business in a quiet and gentle manner".

"Investigating gardaí believe that with the passage of time and a change in circumstances people who have information may now be in a position to come forward," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information however insignificant they feel it is to come forward and allow the investigation team to assess it.

"The family of Eddie Fitzmaurice are elderly and Gardaí would urge people with information to come forward and bring the Fitzmaurice family closure," it was added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí at Claremorris at 094 9372080 or email mayo.crime@garda.ie., the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1 800 250 025.