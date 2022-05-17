Gardaí investigating Lisa Thompson murder appeal for man to contact them 

Gardaí said that on May 12, a man handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of the station
Gardaí investigating Lisa Thompson murder appeal for man to contact them 

Lisa Thompson was discovered at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 10. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 10:01
Steve Neville

Gardaí investigating the murder of Lisa Thompson have appealed for a man who was at Finglas Garda Station last week to contact them.

Gardaí said that on May 12, a man handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of the station.

The man is being urged to contact investigators.

Ms Thompson was discovered at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 10.

It is believed she may have been dead for a few days before her body was found by emergency services and gardaí.

A photograph amongst floral tributes of Lisa Thompson. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
A photograph amongst floral tributes of Lisa Thompson. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The 52-year-old suffered an extremely violent death in which she was stabbed some 12 times.

Officers are examining her mobile phone to determine who she may have been in contact with leading up to her death in a bid to gather any relevant information.

Gardaí said they are now making an urgent appeal for the man who handed in the document to contact the investigation team at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

