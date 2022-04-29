Gang member should have used 'cheap banger off Done Deal' to move €600k, judge says

An international gang member caught moving "obscene" amounts of crime cash - over €600k - would have been better off driving "a cheap banger off Done Deal" rather than the €72k Mercedes used in the operation, a judge has remarked.

On Friday at the Special Criminal Court, the State applied to take possession of the 2018-registered S-Class Mercedes from Thomas Rooney (52), who has been described as a "mid-to-high" level member of the gang.

Rooney of Betaghstown, Bettystown, Co. Meath, pleaded guilty in July of last year to possessing €289,770 and £65,000 in crime cash in a blue Nike holdall at the Spar car park Donore Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth, on May 11, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to two further charges of possessing cash, which was also the proceeds of crime. Rooney pleaded guilty to possessing €254,840 in a black holdall bag also at Donore Road and to possessing €7,650 at North Road, Drogheda, both on May 11, 2020.

All three charges are offences under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing) Act 2010. Rooney was sentenced to six years' imprisonment by the three-judge court in January of this year.

In May of last year, Rooney's then-partner Catherine Dawson (44), also of Betaghstown and with whom he has two children, was given a fully suspended sentence by the Special Criminal Court for her role in moving the gang's money. Dawson admitted to possession of the contents of the Nike bag at the car park.

A carer who used a company car as a cover for transporting the money, she was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison but it was suspended on condition she be of good behaviour for five years.

Today's proceedings

On Friday at the three-judge court, Garret Baker BL said the State was seeking the forfeiture of the Mercedes, which was in possession of Rooney's chauffeur service company EBT Executive Travel Ltd.

Mr Baker brought the application under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994, which says that the State may apply for the forfeiture if a property "has been used for the purpose of committing, or facilitating the commission or any offence".

Mr Baker told the court that the State was seeking the forfeiture of the car because Rooney had pleaded guilty to counting €7,650 in crime cash from an envelope in the vehicle. Counsel said that Rooney had also sent co-ordinating texts from a phone plugged into the car to Dawson, who returned messages in acknowledgement of the plan.

Counsel said Rooney had texted Dawson "one more", in reference to another bag of money about to be delivered to her vehicle by an unidentified male. Dawson responded with a "K" which Mr Baker said was shorthand for 'OK'.

Mr Baker said that any notion of the vehicle being "divorced" for the operation was "fanciful and artificial". He said the vehicles were "very deliberately" used to transfer the money in bags and to convene at the car park to then move "in convoy", albeit without the knowledge of the Garda surveillance operation in place.

Counsel said that the value of the Mercedes in 2018, when EBT took out a loan for its purchase, was €72,000. Mr Baker said that in his Garda interviews, Rooney had said "I thought I was being clever by changing cars".

"It was a deliberate, conscious and pre-meditated strategy to use multiple vehicles to reduce detection," said Mr Baker, who added that it was an "obvious example of the use of the vehicle in the commission, or facilitation, of an offence".

'High-end' car

Presiding judge, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, said that Rooney would have been better off with a "cheap banger off done deal" rather than the "high-end" vehicle in question, to which Mr Baker agreed, saying that if someone was "rumbled" for such an offence that the consequences can "go beyond personal liberty".

"It is a legitimate application to make if people engage with obscene amounts of money that are criminally generated," said Mr Baker.

John D Fitzgerald SC, for Rooney, said that his client had admitted from the outset his involvement in moving the cash and that he had exculpated his former partner, Dawson, from the operation.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the two hold-all bags were not in the Mercedes sought by the State at the time of the arrest and that it had been accepted by the DPP that the car was part of a "legitimate business" run by Rooney.

Defence counsel said that the forfeiture of the car would cause undue hardship on his client who needed the car to continue trading when he is released from prison.

Regarding the argument of "hardship" put forward by Mr Fitzgerald, Mr Justice Hunt said that people who use limited company status accept the benefits of that status but must also accept the burdens.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the DPP had accepted the car was used for legitimate business purposes but that on this occasion, his client accepted it was used in an offence.

Responding, Mr Baker said the car was "integral" to the commissioning of the offence as it was used in an "A to B" crime cash money strategy and that the phone used by Rooney in co-ordinating the operation was "physically plugged into the car".

Mr Justice Hunt adjourned the matter to June 2, for a decision on the forfeiture.