Former Garda superintendent pleads guilty to drugs charges

John Murphy admitted having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his home in North Dublin on September 29, 2021
Former Garda superintendent pleads guilty to drugs charges

John Murphy was remanded in continuing custody until October 4, 2022, for sentence.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 13:41
Claire Henry

A former Garda superintendent has admitted having a large amount of cannabis for sale or supply at his home last year.

John Murphy, 61, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, via a video link from Cloverhill Prison, to having cannabis worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at his home in North Dublin on September 29, 2021.

Murphy was remanded in continuing custody until October 4 for sentence.

The court heard previously at a sitting at Dublin District Court that Murphy’s address was not read out due to security concerns.

Read More

Ex-Garda Superintendent facing sentence over drugs seizure

More in this section

Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home Woman pleads guilty to attacking man with hatchet at his Cork home
Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash Cork man under Garda surveillance found with €49k worth of cannabis and €30k in cash
DrugsPlace: DublinPerson: John Murphy
<p>The Centra store made headlines last week when its owner confirmed that he had removed from sale the popular foil-wrapped Animal Bar chocolate product, following a visible rise in heroin dealing and consumption in the area. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices