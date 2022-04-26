Family of mother-of-two who died of brain tumour aged 26 settle case over her medical care

The family of a 26-year-old mother-of-two who had a brain tumour and died eight years ago has settled High Court proceedings against two GPs and two hospitals over the care she received before her death.

Laura McDonnell’s family settled a number of actions, including for nervous shock, against two GPs, St James’s Hospital, Dublin, and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

The family’s counsel, Gabriel Gavigan SC with Barbara McGrath BL, told the court it was very sad and tragic and it was their case that if Laura’s brain tumour had been caught earlier, her life could have been saved. Brain stem tests on February 19, 2014, at Beaumont Hospital showed no brainstem activity and Ms McDonnell was declared dead.

Counsel said it was their case that the GPs, one of whom she visited on four occasions complaining of headache, allegedly misdiagnosed her condition as sinusitis and there was an alleged failure to consider any other diagnosis.

Mr Gavigan told Mr Justice Paul Coffey, Ms McDonnell should have been referred to a hospital but the situation “took a terrible turn for the worse.” She was referred to St James’s Hospital on January 30, 2014, but he said she was discharged from A&E without a proper clinical assessment.

Counsel said Ms McDonnell returned to the hospital A&E the next day, but it was their contention that there had been an alleged delay of about 17 hours without proper assessment. After she was transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Counsel said there was an alleged failure to arrange for an urgent MRI.

“She had a tumour on her brain. Our experts would say if it was caught earlier her life could have been saved,” Counsel said.

Laura McDonnell’s partner, Graham Byrne of Liffey Valley Park, Lucan, and Laura’s mother Bernadette McDonnell of Palmerstown, Dublin, had sued GPs Dr Orla Johnston of Grange Cross Medica, Grange Cross, Ballyfermot, Dublin, and Dr Fiona McGrath of the same practice along with St James’s Hospital, Dublin, and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

They had sued for nervous shock claiming alleged negligence and breach of duty over the provision of clinical services and in the clinical assessment and management and treatment of Laura McDonnell and her death on February 19, 2014.

Family's version of events

It was claimed Ms McDonnell attended Dr Johnston on November 26, 2013, complaining of a persistent headache and a clinical diagnosis of sinusitis was made and she was started on antibiotics. A few days later she re-attended with the same GP and was diagnosed with persistent sinusitis.

She went to Dr Johnston again on January 28, 2014, complaining of feeling rotten and it was claimed a decision was made to trial saline sinus washouts with antibiotics and steroids if needed. It was claimed on January 30, 2014, she attended with Dr Fiona McGrath and complained of feeling worse and the clinical notes recorded that she described head pressure.

Ms McDonnell attended another GP and was referred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin, for urgent assessment and in particular to rule out meningitis. It was claimed when she arrived at the hospital there were significant queues and delays and she was advised to return the following morning.

When she returned to St James’s Hospital the next day and was clinically assessed, it was concluded that she had an upper respiratory tract infection with headache and she was advised to continue taking antibiotics and do a follow-up with her GP.

On February 15, 2014, Ms McDonnell attended an out-of-hours GP service and was referred for a CT scan. It was claimed at St James’s Hospital she was assessed by a doctor and later had a CT scan which showed a lesion on her brain. She later had to be intubated and ventilated and was transferred to ICU at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Ms McDonnell arrived at Beaumont Hospital at 4.35am on February 17, but it is claimed she did not get an MRI scan until after midday.

In the early hours of February 18, Ms McDonnell deteriorated suddenly and was found unresponsive. A decision was taken to bring her to theatre where an emergency craniotomy was carried out. Brainstem tests were later carried out and Ms McDonnell was declared to have died.

The claims were denied.

Approving the settlements, which includes €100,000 for nervous shock for Mr Byrne and a separate confidential settlement for Mrs McDonnell, Mr Justice Paul Coffey offered his deepest sympathy to Laura’s partner and extended family.