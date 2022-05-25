Drunk man asked not to use bad language in front of children threatened to stab other man

A drunken man who was reprimanded for using bad language in front of children during an argument at a house in Youghal on a Saturday night later produced a knife and waved it around.

Detective Garda Kieran Crowley described the incident, which occurred at a house at Seafield in Youghal at 8pm on the night of August 21, 2021, where there was an assault on a man causing harm to him.

Christopher Kuhn of Dun Na Mara, Youghal, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“There was an argument between the victim and the accused. The accused was asked not to use language in front of children who were present.

“Afterwards, pizzas were delivered. Mr Kuhn picked up a 7in kitchen knife. He began shouting threats at the victim and threatened to stab him. He was swinging the knife. The victim and another male grabbed his hands in an attempt to restrain him.

“The victim had to grab the knife and it cut him across the palm. He made a full recovery,” Det Garda Crowley said.

The accused man, Christian Kuhn was arrested before the assault complaint was even made to the gardaí. He was arrested in Youghal that evening when he was found to be highly intoxicated.

“He was interviewed and he made certain admissions. He recalled pointing the knife. He could not recall cutting someone,” Det Garda Crowley said.

Judge Helen Boyle was told by defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan that the Mr Kuhn had lived for a time in the Shanagarry area, being originally from Germany.

“I have known him 14 years. As long as I have known him he has had issues with alcohol. There is no problem when he is sober. Unfortunately, when he is not sober it is a different story,” the detective said.

Judge Boyle said to have a knife in his hand when drunk is a matter of concern and that there was no evidence of him dealing with his alcohol problem.

Mr O’Sullivan asked for time to give the defendant an opportunity to get himself assessed for Arbour House treatment centre.

Judge Boyle agreed and put sentencing back until June 29 to allow for this.