'Difficulty' getting damage cost of Russian embassy gate crash, court hears

Gardaí had a "bit of a difficulty" getting the value for the damage after a church supplier’s truck rammed the Russian embassy gates in Dublin, a court has heard.

Desmond Wisley, 49, was arrested after his firm's lorry reversed and crashed through the gates of the building on Orwell Road, Rathgar, on the city's southside at about 1.30pm on March 7.

Afterwards, he told protesters he saw pictures of a family killed in Irpin, Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

He was arrested, and clips of the incident went viral online and in the media.

The accused, of Tully, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, sells religious products, including wine, bread, altar cloths, banners, candles and vestments.

Gardaí charged the businessman with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to the gates.

The following day, he was granted €300 bail after agreeing to obey a list of strict conditions sought by Garda Aishling Conroy.

The case was back before Judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court on Tuesday.

It was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be given.

Mr Wisley did not have to appear but was represented by his solicitor Gerry Kilraine.

Garda Aishling Conroy told Judge McNamara she had not obtained the DPP's directions yet, adding: "There has been a bit of a difficulty with regards to valuing the damage."

She asked for an eight-week adjournment, with consent from the defence.

Judge McNamara remanded Mr Wisley on continuing bail in his absence to appear on June 21.

His bail terms state he must stay away from Orwell Road, Dublin 14, and Ailesbury Road, in Dublin 4; refrain from posting on social media about his court case, and not contact any of the embassy's staff.

Mr Wisley has not yet indicated how he will plead.

At his first hearing on March 8, Garda Conroy told the court he "made no reply to either charge".

After that court appearance, the businessman gave a statement to reporters in which he thanked gardaí for their professionalism before he condemned the Russian government and its president Vladimir Putin.

Protective barriers were later placed outside the embassy.