Designer goods and luxury watches seized as Gardaí target major Dublin gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized luxury watches and an assortment of designer handbags in the operation. Pictures: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 19:23
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized €22,000 in cash, three luxury watches and an assortment of designer handbags and clothing in an operation targeting a major Dublin drug gang.

Four businesses were raided – a pub, a gym, a tanning shop and a nail bar – along with four homes, either belonging to, or connected to, the main target.

The Garda elite intervention squad, the Emergency Response Unit, took part in the operation. Footage taken outside one of the homes targeted, which was circulated online, shows an ERU officer pointing a firearm at the house as colleagues made a breach.

Separate footage was also shared online of CAB officers forcing entry into a pub in Kildare as part of the searches.

The main target is the suspected leader of a violent drug trafficking gang based in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin, which has been linked to a number of gangland murders in the area some five years ago.

A Garda statement said: “The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the DMR West, DMR South, Laois and Kildare Regions, this morning, Friday 29 April 2022.” It said the searches involved the ERU, Ronanstown and Lucan District Detective Units, Naas District Detective Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

“Ten separate locations consisting of four residential addresses, four business addresses including a licensed premises and two professional premises were searched,” it said.

It is understood the other three business premises were a gym, a nail bar and tanning shop, which along with the pub, all trade in large part through cash.

The following was seized during the searches:

  • One Hublot watch;
  • One Rolex watch;
  • One Breitling watch;
  • Designer clothing, including Canada Goose jackets and Louis Vuitton shoes 
  • Designer handbags, including Dolce & Gabbana bags 
  • Assorted sums of cash at each of the search sites totalling €22,000 

The luxury watches can often range in price from around €5,000 and €20,000 each.

Documents, records, hard drives and electronic devices were removed and will be examined.

No arrests were made during the course of this operation.

The statement said: “This search operation targeted the commercial activities of a significant Dublin-based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

“Today’s action is noteworthy in the context of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality.”

