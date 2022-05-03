Corkman who bought cannabis online to deal in local area said it was 'a stupid idea'

Defendant’s home was searched at 9.30pm on December 2, 2020, and €4,100 worth of cannabis herb was found, court told
Liam Power, 27, of Ridgewood, Youghal, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis for his own use and the more serious charge of having the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A Youghal man apologised for buying cannabis online to deal in the area saying it was a stupid idea — and the sentencing judge said he was right.

The man caught dealing cannabis in Youghal said he was ashamed of his behaviour and has turned his life around.

Liam Power, aged 27, of Ridgewood, Youghal, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis for his own use and the more serious charge of having the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Suzanne Lewis, defending, said: “The probation report said he is low risk of re-offending.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour. This was a foolish idea my client had. It was an endeavour to make some money.

“He is 27. He cooperated fully with the gardaí. He made full and frank admissions. He is remorseful. He knows what he did was wrong. This was a short-lived foolish scheme he embarked on,” Ms Lewis added.

Judge Helen Boyle said in all the circumstances she would impose a six-month suspended sentence on the young man.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “You maintain it was a stupid idea and you are right.

“You had never done anything like this before. You made full and frank admissions.” 

Donal McCarthy, prosecuting, said the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated the case could be dealt with at district court level. However, the district court judge said it was too serious for him to accept jurisdiction for it and he directed that it be sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Jason Goggin said the defendant’s home was searched at 9.30pm on December 2, 2020, and €4,100 worth of cannabis herb was found.

“Liam Power arrived home during the search and he immediately admitted responsibility for it.

“He was detained and interviewed and he admitted having them for the purpose of sale or supply,” Garda Goggin said.

Judge Boyle was told the man worked extremely hard and  he took a chance to buy the drugs online but apologised, saying it was a stupid idea.

