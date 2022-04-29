Corkman threatened to kill his partner and children in 'type of mental breakdown', court told

Before gardaí arrived at the house, the defendant disarmed himself and went upstairs and barricaded himself into a bedroom
Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years suspended. File photo: Larry Cummins

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 17:03
Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man had “a type of mental breakdown” and threatened to kill his partner and their children with a hatchet and then take his own life.

The accused man came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing and Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years suspended. Detective Garda Michael Dillane gave evidence in relation to the case which occurred on October 24, 2020.

The 32-year-old took a kitchen knife from the drawer and threatened his wife. He also said that he had a hatchet and that he would kill his partner and their children and then kill himself. He caused criminal damage around the house during the violent threats.

Before gardaí arrived at the house, the defendant disarmed himself and went upstairs and barricaded himself into a bedroom. The accused had no previous convictions for similar offences. He had a very small number of convictions dating back to his early 20s for public order offences and one for having drugs for his own use.

John Devlin, defence barrister, said the defendant had moved out of the family home and now lives in temporary accommodation. Mr Devlin said the accused had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since this occurred more than a year-and-a-half ago. Det. Garda Dillane agreed that this was so.

Mr Devlin BL also said the defendant had access to his children but had no contact anymore with his partner.

He had a type of mental breakdown on the evening in question. 

"Since then he has kept all his bail conditions. When interviewed he said he was not normally a violent person. He had no intention of acting on what he said.

“The marriage has come to an end. I would ask the court to deal with it in a most lenient manner. I wonder would the court consider a non-custodial sentence.

“He will attend with psychiatric services. He is making progress. He is also taking medication. And there is a protection order in place,” the defence barrister said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man admitted charges including, causing criminal damage, production of a weapon and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm.

The defendant is not named for legal reasons associated with threats to kill his children and the background of domestic violence.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

