About 1,000 images were of children in sexual activity or witnessing it, while approximately 2,900 images were of children exposing the genital or anal areas, court heard
Corkman pleads guilty to charge of possessing child sexual abuse images

A jury was sworn in to hear the case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court as accused initially pleaded not guilty to two charges. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A 61-year-old man put on trial on two charges of having thousands of images of child sexual abuse in Cork City more than three years ago has changed his plea to guilty to one of the charges.

A jury was sworn in to hear the case as William Sweetnam initially pleaded not guilty to two charges.

The first count stated that on June 11, 2018, at his home on Grand Parade, Cork, he had child pornography in the form of 3,819 images and 120 movie files.

The second charge was of having 34 such images at Princes Street on the same date.

Jane Hyland, prosecution barrister, said in an outline of the anticipated evidence that on June 11, 2018, gardaí attended the apartment at Grand Parade and found he had child pornography.

Ms Hyland said two devices at the accused man’s home were of particular interest — a laptop and an external hard drive.

Ms Hyland said about 1,000 images were of children in sexual activity or witnessing it, while approximately 2,900 images were of children exposing the genital or anal areas. 

Of the videos, 100 showed children in sexual activity or witnessing it, the prosecution barrister said, adding this was the most serious category of child pornographic images.

While the case commenced before Judge Dara Hayes and a jury of four women and eight men, and some prosecution evidence was heard, defence senior counsel Seamus Roche asked for the accused to be re-arraigned on the first count only. The accused then pleaded guilty to that.

Mr Roche said the defence wished to have a psychologist’s report prepared in advance of sentencing. 

Judge Hayes agreed and adjourned the sentencing until June 27 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, with the accused remanded on continuing bail.

