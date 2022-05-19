Cork man fled to Australia after being caught throwing cocaine from speeding car

Gardaí retrieved cocaine worth €8,743 on April 6, 2018, and in a further search of a farmyard near Mitchelstown found lunchbox with over €26,000 worth of cocaine, court told
Cork man fled to Australia after being caught throwing cocaine from speeding car

Judge said while the accused had done a lot to rehabilitate, it could not be ignored that he had fled from the jurisdiction after he was caught with the drugs, albeit before he was charged and jailed him for a year. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A block of cocaine wrapped in plastic was tossed from a speeding car pursued by gardaí on a country road in the Mitchelstown area and since that day the culprit fled the country and moved to Australia.

Now back at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, the accused has been given a three-year sentence, with the last two years suspended.

Judge Helen Boyle said while the accused had done a lot to rehabilitate, it could not be ignored that he had fled from the jurisdiction after he was caught with the drugs, albeit before he was charged.

Sinéad Behan defence barrister, said in relation to his emigration four years ago: “He realised he had gone down a cul-de-sac in life and he wanted to make a clean start and get away from the company he was keeping.” 

Detective Garda David Moynihan said a European arrest warrant for Gavin McGrath was executed on June 9, 2020, in Lanzarote, to bring him back to Ireland.

Ms Behan said after 12 weeks in custody — half of that time in a Spanish prison — he set up his own business, was working hard, living with his parents and had rehabilitated.

The barrister said he had shown his genuineness by abiding by all of his bail conditions, including keeping to a nightly 10pm curfew, which she said would not be easy for a 27-year-old man.

Judge Boyle said: “He became a productive member of society by choosing to leave the jurisdiction. We are now four years later. I am not convinced he gets to get the advantage of that.” 

For that reason, the judge said the accused could not be given the benefit of a fully suspended sentence.

Garda evidence

Det Garda Moynihan gave evidence in relation to the drugs offences carried out by Gavin McGrath, of Ballynahan, Kildorrery, Co Cork, over four years ago.

“On Friday April 6, 2018, at 8.40pm, Detective Garda David Barry and I were in the townland of Derrynanool, Mitchelstown, when we saw a white Seat Leon where Gavin McGrath was identified as the front seat passenger.

“We followed behind the car and at Curraghgorm, Mitchelstown, a small package was thrown out the front passenger window by Gavin McGrath.

“This package was retrieved from the roadside and appeared to be a block of white powder wrapped in blue plastic.” On forensic examination it was cocaine with a value of €8,743.

The following day, a warrant was obtained to search a farmyard at Derrynanool. 

Det Garda Moynihan alleged a lunchbox was found in a piece of farm machinery and this box contained three packs of cocaine similar to the one discarded from the car. The cocaine in the lunchbox had a street value of over €26,000.

Det Garda Moynihan said Gavin McGrath was released that day in April three years ago, without being charged, and that he left the jurisdiction to evade prosecution.” 

He pleaded guilty to charges including having in excess of €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply in April 2018.

More in this section

MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The jury of six men and six women took a total of two hours and 32 minutes of deliberation at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to reach their unanimous not guilty verdict. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices