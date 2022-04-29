Case over family forced out of their home by racists 'fully resolved'

A High Court challenge by a family who say they were forced out of their council home by anti-social and racist attacks has been settled.

Amaka Blessing Aigboboh, her husband Christopher Enoch and their four children, took the case against South Dublin County Council over an alleged refusal to provide them with temporary emergency accommodation. After being forced out of their home in Dromcarra Avenue, Tallaght, they said they had to sleep on the floor of a church.

It followed a number of attacks on their home.

In the most recent attack, they said, on January 12 last, a group of youths, at least one of whom was wielding a knife and another a hammer, tried to get into the house. The attackers struck the front door repeatedly for around 25 minutes, at one point pushing a knife through it but the family say they managed to keep the assailants at bay, it was claimed.

They claimed they have been the victims of repeated attacks since becoming tenants of the house in 2013, most of which were reported to gardaí, she says.

As a result of the January 12 attack, they contacted the council who advised them to vacate the house and they agreed to do so, Ms Aigboboh said. When they asked the council where they were to go they said they were told by an official he would get back to them, but nothing happened.

In the meantime, the house was boarded up by the council and Mr Enoch and the children were accommodated in a local church which they say is patently unsuitable for human habitation. Ms Aigboboh was also in hospital following very serious surgery.

Following a refusal of an application for a transfer to another council house and advice from the council to return home, they brought legal proceedings. They believed that if they returned they would be subject to further attacks. The children have been extremely traumatised by the events, they say.

In February, the High Court granted them leave to bring their challenge and the case has been back in court for mention on a number of occasions.

On Friday, Conor Power SC, for the family, said the matter had now been "fully resolved" and could be struck out with costs awarded to his clients. The judge made that order.