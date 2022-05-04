Barbie Kardashian pleads not guilty at Limerick court to threatening to kill her mother

The threats are alleged to have occurred at Coovagh House, a care unit run by the Health Service Executive. File photo: iStock

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 18:05
David Raleigh

A woman has gone on trial accused of threatening to kill or cause serious injury to her mother as well as an employee of a special care unit in Limerick.

Barbie Kardashian, 20, of no fixed abode, but originally from Co Meath, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of threatening to kill her mother Maria Luque, Limerick Circuit Court has heard.

Ms Kardashian has also pleaded not guilty to four counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Michael Mannix, a healthcare assistant employed by a specialist social care provider.

The threats are alleged to have occurred at Coovagh House, a care unit run by the Health Service Executive (HSE) on dates between March 3, 2020, and September 16, 2020.

While outlining the alleged facts, John O’Sullivan, Senior Counsel for the prosecution, said the accused was born in Ireland to Venezuelan parents who separated “when she was quite young”.

“It appears the accused was born a male, with the name of Gabriel Alejandro Gentile. However, the accused has in the recent past identified as a female, and it appears has gone through a legal process for the purposes of changing her sex from male to female,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“It appears she has also changed her name to Barbie Kardashian, and it appears the accused lady was issued with a gender recognition certificate by the Department of Social Protection on the 18th of August 2020, and she did in fact change her name using the necessary legal process by deed poll.” 

The principal witnesses in the case are people employed by the HSE or its agents at Coovagh House, added Mr O’Sullivan.

A jury of six women and six men, sworn in on Tuesday, will hear evidence on the opening day of the trial on Wednesday morning.

