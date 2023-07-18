Men deny bringing dead man's body to claim pension at Carlow post office

Two men appeared before Carlow Circuit Criminal Court charged with deception and theft at a post office in January last year involving the pension of a deceased pensioner.

Both defendants are pleading not guilty. Declan Haughney, aged 41, of 119 Pollerton Road, Carlow and Gareth Coakley, aged 37 of 44 John Sweeney Park are charged with attempted deception of Margaret O’Toole at Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road, Carlow town.

The pair are also charged with the attempted theft of the old age pension of 66-year-old Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21, 2022. Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Mr Coakley, who has been on bail, was wearing a grey jacket and dark trousers, and Mr Haughney, who has been remanded in custody at Wheatfield Prison since last year, was dressed in a navy shirt and black trousers, sat apart throughout the commencement of the case.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly addressed the jury panel informing them that during the court case they would hear, as he understood, an “unusual case involving unusual features”.

Judge Kelly also issued a formal warning to the jurors that they should not serve if they had any knowledge or interest in the case, if they had any criminal convictions, if they are members of the legal system or served in the Defence Forces and if they lived with hearing, sight or any other physical impairment.

Prosecution Counsel Niall Storan BL, instructed by State solicitor Susan Maher, informed the court that the case was “likely to run into the tail end of next week” and that there would be 15 lay witnesses while more than 14 gardaí of all rank and file would be giving evidence.

Defence Counsel David Roberts BL represents Mr Haughney while Defence Counsel Richard Downey BL appears for Mr Coakley and both are instructed by Joseph Farrell solicitor. It took an hour to empanel the jury of nine men and three women.

The garda investigation has so far shown the pensioner did not die suddenly at the post office. Officers have also established evidence that Mr Doyle was alive earlier that morning.

At a previous sitting of Carlow District Court in May last year, Detective Garda Kieran Shields gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

The court previously heard that a post-mortem has determined there was no foul play in Mr Doyle’s death but was only able to estimate the time of death as some time on that Friday morning, January 21, last year.

Mr Haughney had originally been charged with two counts of deception in relation to the alleged use of a social welfare card. Det. Gda Shields informed the court that those charges were being dropped by the State.

The case is due to start in full at 10.30am on Wednesday.