Man in critical condition following Cork city centre stabbing

Gardaí are attending the scene of a stabbing in Cork city centre.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing two men involved in a scuffle around 7.30pm on Grand Parade in the city centre.

It is understood a man, aged in his 20s, was stabbed and that he has been rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

CPR was performed at the scene, which is now closed off as forensic investigators examine the area.

The area was busy at the time with people enjoying the good weather.

It is understood the second man has been arrested.

A large number of gardaí remain at the scene, and local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.