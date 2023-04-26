Man, 20s, charged after cannabis worth €112k seized in Dublin

Gardaí made the discovery after stopping a car on the Ballyowen Road in Lucan at around 10pm last night
Man, 20s, charged after cannabis worth €112k seized in Dublin

Gardaí made the discovery after stopping a car on Ballyowen Road in Lucan at around 10pm on Tuesday

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 13:56
Sally Gorman

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after €112,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Gardaí made the discovery after stopping a car on Ballyowen Road in Lucan at around 10pm.

During a search of the car, gardaí found approximately €12,000 worth of cannabis.

Then, in a follow-up search at a residence in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown, approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown Court today.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Cork gardaí found €17,000 in fridge during drug search
Woman received broken nose after complaint over party noise in Macroom Woman received broken nose after complaint over party noise in Macroom
A cup of coffee latte On a wooden table Girl who as toddler was scalded with coffee in cafe settles action for €45k
Man, 20s, charged after cannabis worth €112k seized in Dublin

Harassment case against ex-Cork councillor struck out after DPP fails to give directions

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd