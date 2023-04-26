Man, 20s, charged after cannabis worth €112k seized in Dublin

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged after €112,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin on Tuesday night.
Gardaí made the discovery after stopping a car on Ballyowen Road in Lucan at around 10pm.
During a search of the car, gardaí found approximately €12,000 worth of cannabis.
Then, in a follow-up search at a residence in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown, approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia was seized.
The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown Court today.
Investigations are ongoing.