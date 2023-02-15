Homeless Afghan asylum seeker claims rights are being breached under Irish law

An Afghan asylum seeker who, due to the lack of available emergency accommodation, has been homeless since arriving in Ireland late last month claims his rights are being breached.

The man, who cannot be identified, claims he has been verbally and physically attacked, robbed, and racially abused while sleeping rough.

When he applied for international protection on January 30, he claims he was given a €25 voucher which he spent on blankets and a pillow. He says he has been using various homeless services to source food.

Concerned about his health in cold conditions, the man says he has repeatedly asked the International Protection Housing Services (IPAS) to provide him with shelter.

He claims IPAS responded by stating there is a national shortage of housing for international protection applicants, particularly single males. He says he was told he would be contacted when housing became available, but no timeline for this was given.

'Pretty dire' circumstances

At the High Court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said the man’s circumstances are “pretty dire, to say the least”.

He asked lawyers for the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth if it was not “entirely foreseeable” that the State would face an application such as this in circumstances where the refugee processing centre in Citywest has ceased taking new arrivals.

David Conlan Smyth SC, for the minister, said he doesn’t believe this court application comes as a surprise.

The State is taking the case “very seriously”, he said, but the current pressure on the State’s international protection accommodation system is “enormous and unprecedented”.

Since Citywest stopped taking new arrivals on January 19, all families and single females seeking international protection have been accommodated, as have 119 single males, he said. Other single males are being housed on a chronological basis when places arise, but procurement of suitable facilities is currently an issue, he added.

If the court is to grant a mandatory injunction forcing the State to provide this applicant with accommodation he will be housed ahead of other single males who arrived before him, Mr Conlan Smyth added.

IPAS is accommodating 19,104 people at the moment compared to 8,500 people this time last year, he said. The current IPAS figure does not include some 54,000 Ukrainians who have also been accommodated, he added.

Mr Conlan Smyth requested an adjournment of the injunction hearing until Monday, which Mr Justice Meenan was not prepared to give. He scheduled the hearing for Friday afternoon.

Charities contacted

The man’s barrister, Colm O’Dwyer SC, with Colin Smith BL instructed by the Irish Refugee Council Independent Law Centre, said his team has contacted charities with the hopes of sorting other accommodation but these seem to be full.

Mr O’Dwyer said he understands the difficulties the minister is facing, but his client is seeking the “most basic level of accommodation: something that gets him off the streets”.

In his judicial review action against the minister, the man is asking the court to grant an urgent mandatory injunction forcing the State to provide him with accommodation.

He also wants declarations that the minister fails to provide him with material reception conditions, including accommodation, in line with the Reception Conditions Regulations of 2018 and an EU directive is unlawful.

The man, who was a shopkeeper in his home country, claims he is severely prejudiced by the ongoing delay in housing him, which he says is his legal right under Irish and EU law. The minister has breached his right to a dignified standard of living as an asylum seeker under the 2018 Regulations and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU.

The man says he left Afghanistan after getting into trouble with the Taliban. He claims an incident near his shop led to some Taliban fighters being killed by police, and he was subsequently sent death threats from the Islamic fundamentalist group.

The man says he left the country in the summer of 2021, crossing various eastern European countries before travelling to France in a container. He says he spent three months in Calai before being transported to Ireland in another container.

His case will return to the High Court on Friday.