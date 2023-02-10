Man due in court over shooting of Irish man in rural Australian town

Man due in court over shooting of Irish man in rural Australian town

Chifley Police District Station. File picture

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 07:58
David Kent & Mairead Sheehy

A man is due in court today charged with the murder of Sligo man Damian Conlon in Australia.

The suspect was refused bail and will appear before  Bathurst Local Court later today.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street in Oberon, a rural town in New South Wales, at around 8am local time on Thursday morning.

There, they discovered the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware" of the situation in a statement.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Bathurst Police Station to assist with inquiries.

A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.

Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

Place: Australia
