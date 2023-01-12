Man jailed for Clare burglary found dead in cell one day into sentence

Gardai and the Irish Prison Service (IPS) are conducting separate investigations, in line with normal procedures after a person dies in prison custody.
The dead prisoner, named locally as Edward Woodland, was “found unresponsive in his cell” at Limerick Prison “at around 6am” on Thursday

A man jailed yesterday for his part in a rural burglary who a court heard was in receipt of disability benefit for being lactose intolerant died this morning at Limerick Prison.

Edward Woodland (23), of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, and three accomplices in a four-strong burglary gang were jailed at Ennis Circuit Criminal Court with Edward Woodland receiving a sentence of five years with the final year suspended.

All four men pleaded guilty to burglary at an isolated farmhouse at Ballyveskill, Tiermaclane, Co Clare, on January 5, 2018.

When asked for comment, an IPS spokeswoman replied: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on January 12, 2023 and the next of kin have been notified.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant.

“The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.” 

Gardaí said they attended the “discovery of a body of a man in his 20s that occurred at Limerick Prison at approximately 7am today, Thursday, January 12, 2023”.

“The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The Coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course on investigations.”

